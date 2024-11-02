Puka Nacua Injury: Expected to be active in Week 9

Nacua (knee) is expected to be available for Sunday's game at Seattle, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Nacua banged his right knee into the ground during Thursday's practice, after which multiple reports and coach Sean McVay himself noted the injury wasn't a serious one. Nevertheless, he didn't practice Friday and was listed as questionable before traveling with the team Saturday. The Rams don't kick off until 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, so his status won't be confirmed until most of the Week 9 slate already is in action. Assuming he suits up, Nacua will team up with Cooper Kupp as the primary pass catchers for QB Matthew Stafford, while Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Whittington (shoulder), Tyler Johnson and Xavier Smith are the other wide receivers on the active roster.