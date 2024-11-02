Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Puka Nacua headshot

Puka Nacua Injury: Expected to be active in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Nacua (knee) is expected to be available for Sunday's game at Seattle, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Nacua banged his right knee into the ground during Thursday's practice, after which multiple reports and coach Sean McVay himself noted the injury wasn't a serious one. Nevertheless, he didn't practice Friday and was listed as questionable before traveling with the team Saturday. The Rams don't kick off until 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, so his status won't be confirmed until most of the Week 9 slate already is in action. Assuming he suits up, Nacua will team up with Cooper Kupp as the primary pass catchers for QB Matthew Stafford, while Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Whittington (shoulder), Tyler Johnson and Xavier Smith are the other wide receivers on the active roster.

Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now