Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua Injury: Injury not viewed as serious

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Nacua's knee injury is not considered major, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

There was serious concern about Nacua after he was limited in Thursday's practice due to an aggravation of the knee injury that sidelined him for five games earlier this season. However, the team expects Nacua to be fine. It's unclear whether that means he'll be available for a Week 9 matchup against the Seahawks, though his level of participation in Friday's practice should provide at least some clue.

Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams
