Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Puka Nacua headshot

Puka Nacua Injury: Listed as questionable for TNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Nacua (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams designated Nacua for a return from injured reserve Tuesday and apparently have seen enough in practice to keep the door open for a Week 8 appearance. If nothing else, this is a strong sign he's on track to play in a Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks 10 days later (Nov. 3). Fellow Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game.

Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News