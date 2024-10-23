Puka Nacua Injury: Listed as questionable for TNF

Nacua (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams designated Nacua for a return from injured reserve Tuesday and apparently have seen enough in practice to keep the door open for a Week 8 appearance. If nothing else, this is a strong sign he's on track to play in a Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks 10 days later (Nov. 3). Fellow Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game.