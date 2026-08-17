Puka Nacua Injury: Not participating in Monday's practice

Nacua (groin) isn't taking part in Monday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Nacua made an early exit from practice last Tuesday due to minor groin soreness, which was clarified as discomfort in his psoas as of Thursday. At the time, coach Sean McVay told Greg Beacham of the Associated Press that Nacua was expected to return to practice "next week," but that won't be the case Monday. The Rams likely will continue to exercise caution with Nacua with the team's regular-season opener more than three weeks in the future.