Puka Nacua Injury: Not participating in Monday's practice
Nacua (groin) isn't taking part in Monday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Nacua made an early exit from practice last Tuesday due to minor groin soreness, which was clarified as discomfort in his psoas as of Thursday. At the time, coach Sean McVay told Greg Beacham of the Associated Press that Nacua was expected to return to practice "next week," but that won't be the case Monday. The Rams likely will continue to exercise caution with Nacua with the team's regular-season opener more than three weeks in the future.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Puka Nacua See More
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)Yesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)2 days ago
-
Training Camp Notes
2026 Training Camp Notes: News of the Week Roundup3 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver Conundrum3 days ago
-
Mock Drafts
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, Half PPR TE Premium with Ian Hartitz3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Puka Nacua See More