Puka Nacua Injury: Still sidelined at practice
Nacua was a non-participant at Thursday's joint practice with the Saints, Stu Jackson and Zach Edwards of the Rams' official site report.
Nacua has been a spectator at practice since departing last Tuesday's joint session with the Cowboys early, eventually getting diagnosed with soreness in his psoas. On Monday, coach Sean McVay said Nacua may not return to practice until next week, which now will be his next chance to mix back into drills. The Rams likely will continue to take it easy with Nacua to ensure he's healthy for a Week 1 matchup with the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10.
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