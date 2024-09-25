Puka Nacua Injury: Works out on side Wednesday

Nacua (knee) was spotted working off on the side at Wednesday's practice with a compression sleeve on his right leg, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Nacua remains on injured reserve but conducted some rehab work on a side field along with Cooper Kupp (ankle) while under the supervision of the Rams' training and conditioning staff. The earliest possible date Nacua will be eligible to come off IR and play is Oct. 20 in the Rams' Week 7 matchup with the Raiders, but a return for that game might be ambitious, considering he was given an estimated 5-to-7-week recovery timeline after being diagnosed with a PCL sprain coming out of a Sept. 8 loss to the Lions. The second-year wideout thus looks in danger of not only missing Week 7, but also the following Thursday night matchup against the Vikings in Week 8. On the plus side, while Kupp has already been ruled out for Week 4 against the Bears and may also miss Week 5 versus Green Bay, the veteran wideout seems like a better candidate to be ready to return to the field following Los Angeles' Week 6 bye.