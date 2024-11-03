Puka Nacua News: Ejected for throwing punch
Nacua (knee) was ejected in the first half of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
After a pass intended for Nacua was intercepted, another Seattle defender came over to block Nacua as the Seahawks tried to set up a return. Nacua took exception as he had already touched the intercepting player down by contact, and the star receiver appeared to throw a punch at the player blocking him, resulting in the ejection. Prior to being ejected, Nacua had just one catch on four targets for 11 yards. A silver lining for Nacua is that he was able to play after aggravating a knee injury in practice Thursday, so he should be available in Week 10 against the Dolphins on MNF.
