Puka Nacua headshot

Puka Nacua News: Leading receiver Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Nacua brought in five of eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown while adding seven rushing yards off of one attempt in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Saints.

Nacua finished as the game's leading receiver despite posting modest totals after neither side threw for more than 200 yards Sunday. The BYU product's touchdown grab late in the fourth quarter helped seal the win for Los Angeles while giving the wideout his second score in three games. Nacua will join Kyren Williams and Cooper Kupp as the Rams' top playmakers in next Sunday's home tilt against the Bills.

Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams
