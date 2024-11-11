Puka Nacua News: Leads team with 14 targets

Nacua finished with nine receptions (on 14 targets) for 98 yards in Sunday's 23-15 loss to Miami.

Nacua led all receivers in targets (14), receptions (nine) and yards (98) in his first game since getting ejected for throwing a punch in Week 9. The BYU product was as advertised, doing everything against the Dolphins but score his first touchdown of the season. With good health and any potential suspensions in the rearview mirror, Nacua makes for a fine play against the Patriots on Sunday.