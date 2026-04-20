Puka Nacua News: Present for voluntary workouts

Nacua is participating in the start of the Rams' voluntary workout program Monday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Nacua checked into a rehab facility in late March and is now back at team facilities and participating in strength and conditioning training with teammates. The All-Pro wideout, who led the NFL with 129 receptions across his 17 regular-season appearances in 2025 while totaling a career-high 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, is now entering the final year of his rookie contract. That makes the 24-year-old eligible for an extension, the likes of which could rival the four-year, $168.6 million deal fellow 2023 draftee Jaxon Smith-Njigba received from Seattle earlier this offseason, though Nacua's off-field circumstances may complicate negotiations, per the Los Angeles Times. A civil lawsuit was filed against Nacua in March, stemming from a Dec. 31, 2025 incident. Head coach Sean McVay said late March that the team's "expectations" are that "this will be an opportunity for [Nacua] to learn and grow, and we are hopeful that he's a Ram for a really long time."