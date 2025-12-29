Nacua was unable to feast on Atlanta the way he did last week against Seattle (12-225-2) in teammate Davante Adams' (hamstring) first missed game of the season. The Falcons' talented secondary did an excellent job of limiting the Rams' remaining superstar for the majority of Monday Night Football. Nacua couldn't be held down for the entire contest and hit pay dirt on an 11-yard screen pass to knot the game up at 24 with 4:42 remaining. After the loss, head coach Sean McVay told Stu Jackson of the team's official site that he plans on playing all of his healthy starters against the Cardinals in Week 18, which makes sense given the Rams still can claim the No. 5 seed in the NFC with a win in the regular-season finale and a loss by the 49ers on Saturday night. This affords Nacua one last opportunity on the campaign to build on his career-best 119-1,639-9 receiving line.