Puka Nacua News: Season-high 162 yards

Nacua recorded 12 receptions on 14 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-42 win over the Bills. He added five rushes for 16 yards and an additional score.

Nacua accounted for 14 targets on 30 passes, and he showed strong rapport with Matthew Stafford throughout the high-scoring win. His longest reception of the day went for 21 yards, though he also had a pair of 19-yard grabs -- one of which went for a score to clinch the win and the other on an impressive leaping toe-tapping catch along the sideline. Nacua was also used as a runner and racked up a season-high five attempts, highlighted by a four-yard score. In seven games since returning from injured reserve, he's topped 100 receiving yards on four occasions.