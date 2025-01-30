Fantasy Football
Qadir Ismail

Qadir Ismail Injury: Practice squad contract expires

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 4:26pm

Ismail's (undisclosed) practice squad contract with Baltimore expired Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ismail was signed to the Ravens' practice squad in late August after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was placed on the practice squad injured list in mid-October due to an undisclosed injury. Now that his practice squad contract has expired, Ismail will have an opportunity to sign a futures deal with the Ravens or another team once he's fully healthy.

Qadir Ismail
 Free Agent

