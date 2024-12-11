Quan Martin Injury: Nursing shoulder issue

Martin (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Despite the Commanders having a Week 14 bye, Martin popped up on Wednesday's injury report with a shoulder issue. He likely sustained the injury in Washington's Week 13 win over the Titans, as he played just 45 defensive snaps, his lowest mark since Week 7. Martin's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in Sunday's matchup against the Saints.