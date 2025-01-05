Fantasy Football
Quan Martin Injury: Sidelined by illness in Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Martin (illness) is inactive for Sunday's clash against the Cowboys, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Martin was added to the injury report due to the illness early Sunday, and he's now been ruled out for the Commanders' regular-season finale. His absence is a significant one for Washington's secondary, as the Illinois product logged 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in five of his past six games. Percy Butler or Darrick Forrest could slide into a starting role Sunday in Martin's stead.

