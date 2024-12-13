Quan Martin News: Past shoulder injury
Martin (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.
Martin upgraded to full practice participation Friday after opening the week with consecutive limited sessions, suggesting that he's now recovered from his shoulder injury. The second-year pro from Illinois has logged 71 total tackles while appearing in all of the Commanders' 13 games this season, and he'll look to add to that total in Sunday's matchup in New Orleans.
