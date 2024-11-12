Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Quan Martin headshot

Quan Martin News: Six tackles, forced fumble in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 6:26pm

Martin recorded six total tackles (two solo) while also forcing a fumble in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.

Martin finished fourth on the team with six stops against Pittsburgh, but most notably, he stripped running back Jaylen Warren in the fourth quarter when Warren was at the one yard line. The safety has now compiled 53 total tackles (34 solo), a pass defensed and a forced fumble over 10 games in 2024.

Quan Martin
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now