Quan Martin News: Six tackles, forced fumble in loss

Martin recorded six total tackles (two solo) while also forcing a fumble in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.

Martin finished fourth on the team with six stops against Pittsburgh, but most notably, he stripped running back Jaylen Warren in the fourth quarter when Warren was at the one yard line. The safety has now compiled 53 total tackles (34 solo), a pass defensed and a forced fumble over 10 games in 2024.