Quandre Diggs Injury: Expected to be sidelined with foot

Diggs (foot) is expected to miss time with the foot injury he suffered in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Patriots, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Diggs went down with a foot injury in the first half of the contest against New England and he now appears to be set to miss at least one contest moving forward. More information on the safety's status will come in the near future, but in the meantime, Mike Brown would stand to see an elevated role in his absence.