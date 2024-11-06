Fantasy Football
Quandre Diggs

Quandre Diggs Injury: Officially shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Diggs (foot) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

This move comes as no surprise, as the Diggs sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the Titans' Week 9 win over the Patriots. The first-year Titan recorded 42 total tackles across eight games before his injury. Expect Mike Brown to serve as the Titans' top free safety in Week 10, when the team faces the Chargers.

Quandre Diggs
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
