Quandre Diggs headshot

Quandre Diggs Injury: Will miss rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Diggs sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury during Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Diggs was forced out of Sunday's game in the first half after the injury, which will now require surgery to address. His being out will be a substantial blow to Tennessee's defensive backfield and thrust Mike Brown into a starting role at safety next to Amani Hooker.

Quandre Diggs
Tennessee Titans
