Quandre Diggs News: Solid outing in blowout loss

Diggs recorded seven total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 52-14 loss to the Lions.

The first-year Titan tied Amani Hooker as Tennessee's second-leading tackler in Sunday's loss, trailing only Jack Gibbens' eight-stop effort. Diggs has now accumulated 39 total tackles while playing all but three of the Titans' defensive snaps through the team's first seven games. He's expected to continue making plays for Tennessee's defense as the Titans host the Patriots in Week 9.