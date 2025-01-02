Quay Walker Injury: DNP on Thursday

Walker (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Walker has been unable to practice or play since suffering an ankle injury during the Packers' Week 15 against the Seahawks. The 2022 first-round pick won't likely play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bears unless he practices in at least a limited capacity Friday. Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson will continue to see increased snaps with the first-team defense for as long as Walker is sidelined.