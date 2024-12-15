Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quay Walker headshot

Quay Walker Injury: Done for rest of SNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's contest versus the Seahawks, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Walker suffered the ankle injury late in the first half and he will now officially be forced to sit out the rest of the game. The linebacker compiled three tackles before exiting the game and in his absence, Ty'Ron Hopper stands to see an increase in workload on Green Bay's defense.

Quay Walker
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now