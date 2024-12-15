Quay Walker Injury: Done for rest of SNF
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's contest versus the Seahawks, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Walker suffered the ankle injury late in the first half and he will now officially be forced to sit out the rest of the game. The linebacker compiled three tackles before exiting the game and in his absence, Ty'Ron Hopper stands to see an increase in workload on Green Bay's defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now