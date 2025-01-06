Fantasy Football
Quay Walker headshot

Quay Walker Injury: May return for playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he's optimistic Walker (ankle) will be able to play against the Eagles on Sunday, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.

Walker missed the Packers' final three regular-season games and has yet to practice since suffering the injury in Week 15. The return of the Georgia product would certainly be a boost to the Packers' linebacker corps against Philadephia in the wild-card round.

Quay Walker
Green Bay Packers
