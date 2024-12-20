Quay Walker Injury: Misses another practice

Walker (ankle) didn't practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

It appears increasingly likely that Walker will be held out of the Packers' Week 16 matchup against the Saints on Monday night, as he's now logged back-to-back DNPs after sustaining an ankle injury in the Week 15 win over the Seahawks. If Walker is sidelined Monday night, expect Isaiah McDuffie to start alongside Edgerrin Cooper in Green Bay's linebacker corps.