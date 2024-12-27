Quay Walker Injury: Missing another week

Walker (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The 2022 first-round pick from Georgia has yet to practice since sustaining an ankle injury in the Packers' Week 15 win over the Seahawks, making it no surprise that he won't return for the Week 17 divisional matchup. Walker's next opportunity to suit up will come in Week 18, when the Packers host the Bears. Expect Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson to see additional snaps with Green Bay's first-team defense while Walker is sidelined Sunday.