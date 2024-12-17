Quay Walker Injury: Not ruled out for Week 16

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Walker (ankle) has a chance to be available for Monday's game against the Saints but called the situation "more of a week-to-week type deal," Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

LaFleur said Green Bay "will give [Walker] through the week and see where he's at," but it sounds like the ankle injury sustained by the 2022 first-round pick in the first half of Sunday's win over Seattle could keep him sidelined Week 16. In the event that Walker is unavailable versus New Orleans on Monday, Eric Wilson and rookie fourth-round pick Ty'Ron Hopper could see increased defensive opportunities in the Packers' linebacker corps.