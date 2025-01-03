Fantasy Football
Quay Walker Injury: Out for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Walker was injured in Week 15 and has been sidelined ever since. He's yet to even practice since the injury. Walker wraps up the regular season with 102 tackles (72 solo), including nine TFLs and 2.5 sacks, and two pass breakups. Eric Wilson (100 percent of the defensive snaps) and Edgerrin Cooper (99 percent) played every-down linebacker roles for the Packers last Sunday against the Vikings.

