Walker (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Walker was able to practice in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday; however, he must pass through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday. If Walker is unable to do so, expect Eric Wilson to see increased work with the Packers' first-team defense.