Quay Walker Injury: Returns to practice

Walker (ankle) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Walker had yet to practice since suffering the injury in Week 15, so his return to the field in any capacity is a big step in the right direction. Head coach Matt LaFleur stated Monday that he was optimistic Walker could suit up Sunday against the Eagles, and he may now be on track to do so. His practice status in the days ahead will still be worth monitoring though.