Quay Walker Injury: Unable to practice Thursday
Walker (ankle) is not practicing Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The Packers have left the door open for Walker to suit up Monday against the Saints, but he may be fighting an uphill battle after coach Matt LaFleur referred to his injury as "more of a week-to-week type deal." Walker will have two more chances to practice heading into Week 16 action.
