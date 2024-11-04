Quay Walker News: Double-digit stops in Week 9

Walker recorded 12 total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Lions.

The 2022 first-round pick from Georgia played well in his first game back from a concussion, leading the Packers' defense total tackles. Despite missing Week 8's win over the Jaguars, Walker still ranks first on Green Bay's defense in total tackles with 64 across eight appearances this season. He's expected to remain a viable IDP option after the Packers' Week 10 bye.