Quay Walker News: Good to go against Philadelphia

Walker (ankle) is active for Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Eagles, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Walker missed the Packers' final three games of the regular season due to an ankle injury. He was a limited participant in practice all week, and the 2022 first-round pick has progressed enough in his recovery to play in the Packers' playoff opener. Walker will start alongside Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie while Eric Wilson and Ty'Ron Hopper provide rotational depth at linebacker.