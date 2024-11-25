Quay Walker News: Leading tackler in win

Walker recorded seven total tackles (six solo), including two tackles for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 38-10 win over the 49ers.

Walker's performance could have been even better, as he dropped what appeared to be an easy interception in the second quarter of Sunday's blowout win. Regardless, the 2022 first-round pick from Georgia tied rookie Javon Bullard as the Packers' leading tackler in Week 12 and has now accumulated 79 total tackles through 10 appearances this season. Expect Walker to remain one of the Packers' top inside linebackers as the season progresses.