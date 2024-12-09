Quay Walker News: Logs 10 tackles again

Walker tallied 10 tackles (six solo) during the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Lions in Week 13.

Walker logged the same amount of combined and solo tackles this past Thursday as he did against the Dolphins in Week 13, except he wasn't able to register a sack on Jared Goff. The third-year linebacker is up to 99 combined tackles through 12 games, and with four games left to go in the regular season, Walker is on track to eclipse his career-best mark (121) set in 2022, his rookie year.