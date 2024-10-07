Quay Walker News: Logs nine stops vs. Rams

Walker logged nine total tackles (six solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Rams.

The third-year pro's nine total tackles ranked second on the Packers' defense in Week 5, trailing rookie Evan Williams' 10-stop effort. Walker continues to be a tackling machine for the Packers, as his 40 tackles lead Green Bay's defense through the team's first five games. Expect the Georgia product to remain a viable IDP option as the Packers take on the Cardinals in Week 6.