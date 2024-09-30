Quay Walker News: Notches sack in loss

Walker recorded eight total tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Vikings.

Walker was the Packers' leading tackler for the third time in four games, increasing his season total to 31 tackles. He also notched his first full sack of the season, bringing down Sam Darnold in the third quarter of Sunday's loss. Walker is expected to remain the Packers' top inside linebacker and continue leading the team in tackles as the season progresses.