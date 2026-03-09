Quay Walker headshot

Quay Walker News: Picked up by Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Walker agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $40.5 million contract with Las Vegas, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Walker logged a career year with the Packers in 2025, racking up 128 tackles (58 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and five pass defenses over 14 regular-season games, and he'll now bring his talents to the Raiders as the team's new starting middle linebacker. The landing spot is positive for Walker's fantasy value in IDP formats, as new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard figures to rely on the soon-to-be 26-year-old linebacker as an every-down playmaker and schematic focal point.

Quay Walker
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quay Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quay Walker See More
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Giants-Patriots Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Giants-Patriots Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
100 days ago
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Broncos-Commanders Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Broncos-Commanders Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
100 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 13 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 13 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
101 days ago
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Bears-Eagles Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Bears-Eagles Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
102 days ago
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Thanksgiving Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Thanksgiving Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
103 days ago