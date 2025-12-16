Walker played 64 of 68 defensive snaps (94.1 percent) and finished as the game's leading tackler. His efforts Sunday brought him over the tackling century mark for a fourth consecutive year, and his 102 combined stops through 12 regular-season games matches his total from the 2024 campaign (across 13 regular-season contests). The 2022 first-rounder has three more opportunities to crack his career-high mark from his rookie campaign (121 tackles across 17 regular-season games), starting this Saturday against the Bears.