Quay Walker News: Records 10 stops in Week 13 win

Walker posted 10 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day victory against the Dolphins.

Walker tied for the team lead in stops Thursday, with two of his tackles going for a Miami loss of yardage. One of those was a fourth-down sack of Tua Tagovailoa early in the fourth period that ended a Miami drive that had reached the Packers' one-yard line. Walker has 89 tackles (including 2.5 sacks) on the season, putting him 11 stops away from reaching 100 for the third straight season.