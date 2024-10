Johnston (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Johnston, who was inactive for Monday night's 17-15 loss to the Cardinals, has now missed four straight practices, which clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Saints. If he's unable to suit up this weekend, Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey and Simi Fehoko would once again be in line to lead the Chargers' WR corps in Week 8.