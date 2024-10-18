Quentin Johnston Injury: Doesn't practice Friday

Johnston (ankle) didn't practice Friday.

After being listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Johnston didn't work in Friday's session, which sets the stage for what (if anything) he does Saturday to be pivotal with regard to his chances of suiting up Monday night against the Cardinals. In five games to date, Johnston has caught 14 of his 22 targets for 164 yards, though the wideout has helped the fantasy prospects of those who roster him by catching three TDs in that span.