Quentin Johnston Injury: Doubtful for Week 8

Johnston (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Johnston injured his ankle Week 6 in Denver but was able to play through it. Having said that, he hasn't practiced in the meantime and now is in danger of missing a second contest in a row. Johnston's status thus will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. As for the rest of Chargers' receiving corps, Ladd McConkey (hip) and DJ Chark (IR, groin) are listed as questionable and Derius Davis (hamstring) is listed as doubtful, so Joshua Palmer, Simi Fehoko and Brenden Rice as the healthy options on the active roster, while Jalen Reagor, Dez Fitzpatrick and Jaylen Johnson are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.