Quentin Johnston Injury: Inactive Sunday

Johnston (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Johnston, who was also inactive this past Monday against the Cardinals, was deemed a non-participant in practice Wednesday through Thursday before being working in a limited fashion Friday and then being listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest. In his continued absence, Ladd McConkey, Joshua Palmer and Simi Fehoko are in line to lead the Chargers' Week 8 WR corps, with Brenden Rice, Jalen Reagor and Jaylen Johnson in reserve.