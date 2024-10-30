Quentin Johnston Injury: Logs limited practice

Johnston (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Johnston has missed back-to-back contests, but his ability to continue to practice in a limited fashion offers hope that he could return to action Sunday against the Browns. Once he's cleared to play again, Johnston will bolster a Chargers wideout corps that also features Ladd McConkey (hip) and Joshua Palmer. In the five games he's suited up for this season, Johnston has hauled in 14 of his 22 targets for 164 yards and three TDs.