Quentin Johnston Injury: Misses practice Wednesday
Johnston (thigh/illness) didn't practice Wednesday.
After being limited by a thigh issue Tuesday, Johnston sat out Wednesday's session with an illness cited for his absence along with his previously listed thigh issue. Thursday's final injury report is thus slated to reveal the game status' of both Johnston and fellow wideout Joshua Palmer (foot), who has logged back-to-back 'DNPs' ahead of Saturday's playoff opener against the Texans.
