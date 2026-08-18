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Quentin Johnston Injury: Not expected to miss much, if any, practice time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Johnston (lower body) is "totally fine" and may not even miss additional practice time after making an early exit Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With a preseason game coming up Thursday, the Chargers won't practice again until the weekend. It sounds like Johnston may be ready by then, if not for the exhibition matchup against San Francisco on Thursday.

Quentin Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers
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