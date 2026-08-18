Quentin Johnston Injury: Not expected to miss much practice time
Johnston (lower body) is "totally fine" and may not even miss additional practice time after making an early exit Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With a preseason game coming up Thursday against the 49ers, the Chargers won't practice again until the weekend. It sounds like Johnston should be ready by then, even if he gets held out of the exhibition contest as a precaution.
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