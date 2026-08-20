Quentin Johnston Injury: Not in uniform for Thursday's contest
Johnston (lower body) is not in uniform for Thursday night's preseason game against the 49ers, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Johnston was injured in Tuesday's joint practice with the Niners and is expected to be fine to return to practice sometime in the next few days following Thursday's exhibition.
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