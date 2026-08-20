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Quentin Johnston Injury: Not in uniform for Thursday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Johnston (lower body) is not in uniform for Thursday night's preseason game against the 49ers, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Johnston was injured in Tuesday's joint practice with the Niners and is expected to be fine to return to practice sometime in the next few days following Thursday's exhibition.

Quentin Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers
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