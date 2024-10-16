Quentin Johnston Injury: Not practicing

Johnston (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Johnston returned to Sunday's 23-16 win over the Broncos after exiting earlier in the contest with the ankle injury, playing 27 percent of snaps in the first half and 63 percent in the second half. He'll now have an extra day to prepare for the next game with the Chargers heading to Arizona for a Monday night game. The Chargers' first official Week 7 practice report will be released Thursday.